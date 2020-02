WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A frightening find for a cleaning crew working in a foreclosed house in Luzerne County Thursday, they found a grenade.

It happened at a house on Beech Street in Wilkes-Barre. The Scranton Bomb Squad was called in.

The grenade was found to be disarmed and did not contain the explosive powder needed to detonate.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.