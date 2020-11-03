Green Party could change the road to victory in 2020 election

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — While the battle in the Keystone State is between the two major parties, there is another party on the ballot that could change the road to victory.

Howie Hawkins is the Green Party candidate for president. His campaigns are focused on growing the party and earning enough votes to keep them on ballots. Hawkins was prepared to debate, if asked, but instead his campaign used a green screen to superimpose him.

Some voters worry that when the Green Party or another third party takes a loss, so do the Democrats. But Hawkins says he’s not worried about changing the outcome.

When asked if he worried about spoiling the election for one of the two major candidates, Hawkins replied: “Most of our voters wouldn’t vote if we weren’t on the ballot.”

They say, if the Green Party voters had gone with Hilary Clinton in 2016, Pennsylvania is among the swing states that likely would have voted blue.