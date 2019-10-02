Greek Food Festival

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church kicks-off its food festival.

The taste of authentic Greek food is what keeps people coming back to the church on North Washington Avenue in Scranton. The event started more than four decades ago as an annual event and was so popular — they brought it back twice a year. There are nearly two dozen items on the menu. Money raised helps pay for the upkeep and improvements to the church.

“It’s so important because this is one of the soul Greek Orthodox Churches in the area. The other one is in Wilkes-Barre. So for Scranton- which is very centrally located- we would really like to save our church and provide for the people of the community some of this ethnicity and just the religion,”

The festival is held from 11 a-m.. To 7 p-m.. Each day — through Friday. It’s eat-in.. Or take-out.. Rain or shine.