Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick postpone dinner

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – NEWS RELEASE The Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick is postponing its annual Saint Patrick’s Day dinner amid concerns related to coronavirus.
Michael Ward, Chairman of the 2020 Dinner said “the decision to postpone this annual event was made out of concern for the safety of our members, guests and the hotel staff.”
The event was scheduled for Friday March 13th at Genetti’s in downtown Wilkes-Barre. It will be rescheduled for a later date.