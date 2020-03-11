Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick postpone dinner

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) NEWS RELEASE – The Pennsylvania Department of Health this morning confirmed three additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19 – two residents from Bucks County and one from Montgomery County. All are adults and in isolation at home. This brings the statewide total to 15 cases; 13 of the cases are presumptive positive and two cases, the Delaware County and Wayne County cases, have been confirmed by the CDC.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”