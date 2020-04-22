Greater Scranton YMCA to hold virtual 5K

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Everyone is getting creative in the times of coronavirus. Even local YMCA’s.

The Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore has found a unique was to get people out and about during the COVID-19 pandemic with a virtual 5k.

“The goal is really get people excited to get outside and exercise weather it be on their own or their family that they’ve been quarantining together,” said Meghan Carnevale, Director of Mission Advancement & Marketing at Greater Scranton YMCA.

All you have to do is run 3.1 miles between Friday and Sunday, then send in picture proof to the “Y.”

“All you have to do is screen shot the completed run on any app you use; map my run, apple watch, fit bit, anything like that, then send us that photo. We have a fun hashtag for you to use #GSYV5K,” said Carnevale.

Carnevale said it’s important to stay active even during this pandemic.

“People are stuck inside so it’s important to remain active, physically active for your health but more so for your mental health. It takes a toll on you to be stuck inside all day long,” said Carnevale.

If you’re new to racing this is a non intimidating way to get started.

“This is a really non-competitive 5k. You can complete it at any time from april 24th to april 30th. And it’s again at your own pace, it’s a run, it’s a walk,” said Carnevale.

The virtual run is completely free and all ages can join in on the fun. It’s a great way for everyone to get out in their community.