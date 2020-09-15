Greater Pittston Santa Squad holds annual clothing drive

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The holiday season is quickly approaching and it is a time for giving. A local non-profit helps provide clothing for Care and Concern Clothes Closet and Luzerne County Children & Youth local shelters for women and children.

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad began holding their clothing drive on September 14th and will continue to collect donations until October 12th. The operation began in 2018 to help clothe children during the colder months.

The organization is accepting new and gently used clothing and pajamas for newborns to young adults.

In years past, drop off locations were in local businesses such as restaurants and stores. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization was unsure what stores would be open, so they asked local fire departments to become drop-off locations.

There are nine drop off locations this year:

Dupont Volunteer Fire Department

Exeter Hose Company

Germania Hose Company

Hughestown Fire Department

Laflin Volunteer Fire Company

Pittston City Fire Department

Pittston Twp. Volunteer Fire Company

West Pittston Community Ambulance/CHEMS

West Pittston Hose Company

Greater Pittston Santa Squad also holds a toy drive around Thanksgiving.