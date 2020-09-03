Greater Nanticoke Area School District pushes back first day of class

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After Monday’s water main break, which was the original start date and the boil water advisory which ended late Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Ronald Grevera decided Wednesday night to start classes the Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Nanticoke Area is implementing a hybrid learning schedule this fall.

The Nanticoke School District tells Eyewitness News they are continuing to clean the buildings this weekend to be ready for Tuesday.

