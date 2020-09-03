Greater Nanticoke Area School District pushes back first day of class

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After Monday’s water main break, which was the original start date and the boil water advisory which ended late Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Ronald Grevera decided Wednesday night to start classes the Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Nanticoke Area is implementing a hybrid learning schedule this fall. 

The Nanticoke School District tells Eyewitness News they are continuing to clean the buildings this weekend to be ready for Tuesday. 

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos