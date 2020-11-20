Greater Hazleton COVID-19 task force preparing to assist community

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The COVID situation in the Greater Hazleton area is not as bad as it was in the Spring but we are starting to see the numbers creep up.

Pat Ward is President and CEO of the Greater Hazleton United Way. He is a member of the COVID-19 task force in the Hazleton area. The task force is comprised of people from all walks of life as well as companies and organizations from every sector of the community. It’s goal is simple: help in any way to help those people impacted by COVID-19.

“We communicate regularly and I can tell you that this community is in sync at all times with what it has to do,” said Ward.

The task force has assisted businesses large and small , deal with COVID-19 from a healthcare perspective and providing resources such as PPE’s.

“We have worked very closely with out healthcare partners Lehigh Valley Hospital. They have added an additional testing site when the numbers went over 150,” said Mary Malone, President, Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce.

Mary Malone is President of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce. She says the task force has learned a lot about how to respond to a pandemic, much of it in real time.

“One of the things we learned early on was that sometimes being a community of our size the ability to quickly react… as the Mountain of Governments, the cities and boroughs and the relationship with the hospital and these we can convene at the table to make sure we were sharing information very quickly,” said Malone.

Members of the Greater Hazleton Task Force say they learned a valuable lesson: that information is a valuable tool. One that they believe has saved lives during this pandemic.

