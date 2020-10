MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday dinner got a bit out of control for one family when a grease fire started in their kitchen.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters responded to 501 School Street in Moosic for a reported grease fire. Luckily everyone in the home, including the dog, got out in time.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, but we’re told they’ll definitely need a new stove.