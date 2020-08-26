Graves destroyed, trashed by illegal dumping at local cemetery

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mattresses, TV’s and at least 30 bags of garbage were found by the Wilkes-Barre Area Citizens Blight Committee Tuesday at the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery.

Many veterans’ graves in the back of the cemetery have been taken over by illegal dumping and overgrown weeds and grass.

Joan Cavanagh, Volunteer for Findagrave.com, says she would like to see action taken and the dumping needs to come to an end. She has a map of all the grave sites and says there are about a few dozen that have been overtaken.

Cavanagh works to help people find their ancestors and people request photos of the grave stones. She says it’s disappointing to have to take pictures of grave sites that are trashed. She would like to see security cameras installed.

