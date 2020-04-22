Grateful Roast Coffee teams up with local business to give back to front line workers

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Grateful Roast Coffee in Nanticoke has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but it only operating its drive thru window.

Brian Williams, owner of Grateful Roast Coffee, says it’s been a struggle with the lack of sales, but is still wanting to give back to the community and those who are serving in the front line of work.

Starting tonight and continuing this week, Williams will deliver coffee to local businesses and establishments.

He is also teaming up with another local business, Something Special, a bakery shop in Kingston, as they will provide pastries.

Williams says the only way to get through tough times like this is for everyone to help each other out.