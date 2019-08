(WBRE/WYOU) — Whoa baby! A world record setting grapefruit weighs more than most newborns.

Earlier this year, Mary Beth and Doug Meyer grew a seven-pound, 14-ounce grapefruit in Louisiana. It’s more than 28 inches around.

The Guinness Book of World Records says the pumpkin-shaped fruit broke two records. This is now the heaviest and largest grapefruit by circumference.

The Meyer family was presented with the official Guinness certificate on Tuesday.