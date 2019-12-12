Granville Announces Run for Congressional Seat

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We are less than a year away from the 2020 election and many seats are up for grabs, including the U.S. Representative of Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District.

Congressman Matt Cartwright’s term ends next year and he’s running for re-election. But with that comes opponents. Thursday, Army veteran Earl Granville of Scott Township, Lackawanna County announced his campaign.

Earl Granville has announced he is running for U.S. Congress. The Army veteran retired after three tours, nine years of service, and is a Purple Heart recipient after losing his left leg in an IED explosion.

“I’ve been in service for a long time working with non-profits and I just want to continue to move forward and serve a little more and give more back here to northeastern Pennsylvania,” Granville said.

He will be running on the Repubican ticket come April. Granville tells Eyewitness News he’s running to protect the border, support veterans, police, firemen and women, pre-existing health care, fight against over-priced prescription drugs, and oppose government-run medicine.

“I am sick and tired of D.C. just fighting, fighting, fighting because I truly believe that fighting is what’s dividing us, our nation, our culture, more and more,” Granville said.

Granville will be on the primary ballot with Republican Teddy Daniels. If Granville wins the primary election, he will face incumbent Matt Cartwright, who has held the Eighth Congressional District since 2013.

“What I am hoping for in this campaign is a frank and honest debate on what I consider priorities for our area and for the nation,” Cartwright said.

Over the phone, Cartwright says his goal is to continue to fight for more access to healthcare and make it affordable.

“Which we took a big step forward on today with today’s passage of the Lower Drug Cost Now Act,” Cartwright said.

“No matter who you are voting for, I think we need to put our people first because that’s what it’s all about and as a representative, that’s what I want to do,” Granville said.

The Pennsylvania primary will be held on April 28th.

Fellow Republicans, Former Luzerne County Council member Harry Haas and Veteran and Businessman Teddy Daniels also recently announced their bids for the 8th Congressional District.

