Graffiti Highway a popular location during coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Despite orders to social distance, small groups of people flocked to Graffiti Highway in Columbia County.

Tuesday afternoon, you could see several groups of about four or five people walking up and down the deserted highway. Kids were spray-painting and families were taking pictures.

Although groups were somewhat keeping their distance from each other, there was certainly more than the 10 people limit.

Some people on the trail say they just needed to get out of the house and are not worried about their own health as far as catching COVID-19.

“I am not as concerned as some people. I could see the people that are, you know, elderly people, immuno-compromised kind of people, but me myself, I work in a job where I deal with germs and diseases all day,” Tyler Templin of Palmyra said.

People out were enjoying the weather riding bikes and on ATVs.