Graduate student death reported at dorm in Kutztown University

MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are investigating the death of a graduate student at Kutztown University inside a residence hall.

University officials told WFMZ that the victim was 31-year-old Hannah Varn. Her death was reported at Dixon Hall around 9:30 last Thursday night.

A welfare check was performed after the victim’s family hadn’t heard from her in six days.

State Police allegedly found multiple liquor bottles in the dormitory room.

The coroner’s office is completing an autopsy along with toxicology testing.

The police cleared the scene early Friday morning. They say no foul-play is suspected.