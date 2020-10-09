Governor Wolf vouches for Affordable Care Act

YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf Thursday voiced his support and call to protect the Affordable Care Act in Washington.

The message came from York County Thursday where he raised concerns the U.S. Supreme Court may rule in unconstitutional. If that happens, the governor says more than one and a half million Pennsylvanians could lose their health insurance.

He hit on the importance of covering pre-existing conditions.

“You’re not going to be able to get insurance. You’re not going to be guaranteed insurance you are under the Affordable Care Act if that goes away. And by the way, the president’s executive order that claims to, all that says is it’s our idea that pre-existing conditions be protected, there’s no mandate,” Wolf said.

The governor wants the legislature to create a health value commission, which would hold health care providers accountable. And last week, he announced a health care reform package to lower costs and reduce inequity for Pennsylvanians.