Governor Wolf vetoes three bills regarding county COVID-19 response

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf vetoed three bills Tuesday regarding the state’s response to COVID-19 that the administration says “violate the separation of powers and make other changes that go against the administration’s measured plan for reopening the state safely.”

According to a press release, the now vetoed Senate Bill 327 would have authorized counties to develop and implement localized pandemic mitigation plans and give them the power to decide when and what businesses within the county can reopen.

House Bill 2388 and House Bill 2412 would allow various industries to reopen in red phase counties.

“Since the beginning of this month, my administration has been gradually transitioning counties from the restrictive red phase to an intermediate yellow phase,” Wolf wrote in a statement. “The decisions to move counties from the red phase to the yellow phase are based on the advice of expert epidemiologists. These decisions are not based just on the number of cases of COVID-19, but are also based on other critical factors, such as how community members interact, the county’s number of potential transmission points, a county’s geographic location, the capacity to undertake contact tracing, and testing availability.”