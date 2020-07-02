Governor Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to avoid large gatherings on the holiday weekend

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — For the holiday weekend, Governor Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to avoid large gatherings and to wear masks.

Even though all counties will be in the green phase on Friday July 3rd, the Pennsylvania Department of Health still reminds you to use caution especially when you’re out interacting with others.

“The newly expanded mask-wearing order also requires mask-wearing in any public space, not just in businesses.” Department of health press office

If you are planning on traveling or recently returned from an area where there are high numbers of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

States cautioned as COVID-19 hotspots include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.