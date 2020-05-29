Governor Wolf to announce second wave of counties moving to green phase

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to announce 16 counties across the state set to move into ‘green’ phase of the state’s reopening plan on Friday, June 5.

The AP reports that Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland will move to the green phase on June 5.

Wolf is set to make the announcement at 2 p.m.

In the ‘green’ phase, all businesses may reopen however some restrictions, including limited capacity are still in effect.

As of June 5, all of the state’s 67 counties will be in at least in the ‘yellow’ phase. It was announced last Friday, that the remainder of the state’s counties will be transitioning from the ‘red’ phase once the stay-at-home order expires.

These counties include: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia.

To read more about the reopening plan, click here.