Governor Wolf: “The recommendation is, we don’t do any sports until January 1st”

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After the PIAA announced their decision last week to allow sports without spectators, Governor Tom Wolf seemed to recommend schools do not hold any type of sports until January 2021, after being asked for an update on current PIAA guidance.

“The guidance is we ought to avoid any congregate settings. And that means anything that brings people together is gonna help that virus get us, and we ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. So anytime we get together for any reason there is a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So the guidance from us, recommendation is, we don’t do any sports until January 1st,” said Wolf.

Eyewitness News is working to get reaction from local school athletic directors, the PIAA, and the governor’s office to sort out what this all means – and who gets the final say.

