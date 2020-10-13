Governor Wolf speaks on legalizing recreational marijuana use in Pennsylvania

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf spoke in Monroe County on Tuesday, once again calling on the General Assembly to legalize recreational marijuana use in Pennsylvania.

The governor, along with Representative Maureen Madden, are pushing to legalize marijuana in order to provide a new revenue stream directed towards economic recovery from the pandemic.

They say not only would it boost Pennsylvania’s economy, but would also wipe the slate clean for past offenders.

If Pennsylvania were to legalize marijuana, it would be the 12th state to do so. Governor Wolf says he’s seen no movement from state lawmakers so far, and he’d like to see the legislation sent to his desk.

