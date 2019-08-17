Governor Wolf signs executive order regarding gun violence

(WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf has signed an executive order aimed at making Pennsylvania safer.

The order is aimed at strengthening agencies, programs, and existing board. He says it’s time to fix weaknesses in Pennsylvania’s current gun laws while citing countless acts of violence.

It will focus on community gun violence, mass shootings, and domestic gun violence including suicides. There will also be more training in schools and for law enforcement.

“We will also use prevention tactics by working with Pennsylvania State Police again, by putting greater emphasis on domestic terrorism

and a See Something, Send Something campaign urging people with suspicions of potential mass shootings by text message,” Governor Wolf said.

The governor plans to have Pennsylvania work with other states to share information.