Governor Wolf signs executive order aimed at curbing gun violence

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf has taken a step he says will hopefully make Pennsylvania safer.

The Governor signed an executive order today aimed at strengthening agencies, programs, and existing boards. Citing countless acts of violence, the Governor says it’s time to fix weaknesses in Pennsylvania’s current gun laws.

The executive order will focus on three main areas; community gun violence, mass shootings, and domestic gun violence – including suicides.

Governor Wolf adds there will be more training in schools and law enforcement as well.

“We will also use prevention tactics, by working with Pennsylvania State Police, again, by putting greater emphasis on domestic terrorism and a see something – send something campaign urging people with suspicions of potential mass shootings by text message,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

The Governor also plans to have Pennsylvania work with other states to share information.