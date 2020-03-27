Governor Wolf signs COVID-19 Response Bills

Breaking News
Luzerne, Lackawanna and 7 other counties added to stay at home order

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Governor Tom Wolf signed four bills on Friday to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania.

The governor signed House Bill 1232, which provides $50 million for the Wolf administration to purchase medical equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing facilities and emergency medical services to meet the urgent needs by patients and staff.

The governor also signed, Senate Bill 751, which waives the requirement for schools to be in session at least 180 days, provides for continuity of education plans, ensures school employees are paid during the closure, and provides the Secretary of Education with authority to waive student teacher and standardized assessments.

The governor signed Senate Bill 422, which reschedules the 2020 primary election from April 28 to June 2. 

In addition, the governor also signed House Bill 68, which makes applying for unemployment compensation easier for workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

