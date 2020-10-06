Governor Wolf requests major disaster declaration in response to damages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias

(WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf is requesting a major disaster declaration for nine counties in response to damages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias in early August.

The request for federal aid is mostly for counties in the southeastern part of the state, but, it does include Monroe County in our region.

The governor says it includes not only public assistance for government to pay for costs associated with its response and repairs, but also individual assistance for homeowners who need federal assistance.

The declaration would provide federal funding to local, county, and state agencies through FEMA.