Governor Wolf pushing for minimum wage increase

(WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf continues to push for an increase to the minimum wage.

The governor renewed his proposal Tuesday to raise it from $7.25 to $12 an hour. Then, there would be an annual 50-cent increase until it reaches $15 an hour in 2026. Governor Wolf also wants to require overtime pay for full-time salaried workers making less than $45,000 a year.

“Pennsylvania’s embarrassingly low minimum wage and its outdated overtime rules are behind most of the nation and they’re hurting working families. Hardworking people deserve the dignity of supporting themselves,” Wolf said.

Pennsylvania hasn’t increased its minimum wage since 2009.

