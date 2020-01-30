Live Now
Governor Wolf plans to address lead and asbestos issues

(WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf plans to address the issues of lead and asbestos in his budget proposal next week.

He wants to outline a billion dollars worth of initiatives designed to remove lead and asbestos from Pennsylvania’s schools, homes, and water systems. There will be five initiatives total, including expanding the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program or RCAP money that goes toward regional projects.

“To build a better Pennsylvania, we need to fix our foundation. Making these changes would open up one billion dollars in funds for lead and asbestos remediation,” Governor Wolf said.

The governor is scheduled to outline his entire budget proposal on Tuesday.

