Governor Wolf, lawmakers calling on gun reforms

(WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday night’s standoff in Philadelphia comes as Governor Wolf and some lawmakers are calling on gun reforms.

Governor Tom Wolf planned to sign an executive order Thursday aimed at preventing gun violence. That was postponed until Friday after the police shooting in Philly. But calls for action continue.

Governor Wolf considered calling lawmakers back for a special session on gun violence if they run certain bills like expanding background checks. So far the legislature remains in recess.

“We should not still be having resistance to doing common sense things, that most law-abiding gun owners actually support. We should be able to do things in this Capitol that increases background checks,” Representative Malcolm Kenyatta-(D) Philadelphia County said.

A Republican caucus spokesman who said the suspect in the Philadelphia police shooting has a long criminal record says: “It proves once again that criminals will not follow any existing or new firearms law and we must examine the root causes of violence, crime and mental illness in our communities before we force mandates upon the millions of Pennsylvanians who legally and responsibly own firearms.”