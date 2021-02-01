Governor Wolf issues disaster emergency

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency due to the severe impact of the winter storm on Pennsylvania.
The disaster emergency is enacted to help the commonwealth’s supplementation of county, municipal efforts and resources; the activation of all applicable state, county and municipal emergency response plans.
In a press conference on Monday, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield spoke on the direct effects of restrictions put in place on trucks and other vehicles on roadways.
“We are particularly concerned with shipment and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, so we appreciate citizens who are taking this storm seriously and staying off the roads because fewer vehicles means fewer incidents that could delay those operations,” Padfield said.
The proclamation was signed for $2 million, in unused appropriated funds, to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for Emergency Management Assistance Compact expenses related to the snow emergency.
It also authorizes PEMA to direct and coordinate the emergency recovery, and mitigation activities to commonwealth agencies and departments.