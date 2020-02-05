Governor Wolf gives sixth state address

(WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf delivered his sixth state address Tuesday, outlining a $36 billion budget proposal.

The proposal would be an increase of about 1.5 billion over last year. The budget includes a $13 million investment into the PASSHE redesign. It also has changes in charter school law that he says will save school districts almost $300 million a year.

Wolf is facing some push-back though from some who say the plan isn’t creating accountability or saving in tax money.

“Governor Wolf has definitely discriminated against charter school students. Accountability is good, and we welcome accountability. But we believe Governor Wolf should be looking at accountability for all,” Ana Meyers, executive director for PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools, said.

“Even though the governor said there’s no new taxes in it, there is. There’s over half a billion dollars in new taxes in his budget document,” Majority Leader Senator Jake Corman said.

Governor Wolf also seeks an increase in minimum wage. The deadline for a final budget is June 30th.