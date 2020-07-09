Governor Wolf extends protections for evictions and foreclosures to Aug. 31

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a new order that extends the time in which evictions and foreclosures are suspended until August 31st. There are exceptions to this order including cases involving property damage or illegal activity as the reason.

There are also some conditions such as:

The tenant or homeowner must try to continue making payments if possible.

The order only applies if you have not already used one of the previous federal foreclosure moratorium programs or judicial orders for relief or received assistance from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA).

The lenders and landlords agree not to initiate evictions or foreclosures as a condition of using the PHFA program.

The previous order to suspend evictions and foreclosures is set to expire on Friday. Other organizations providing housing have also extended their protections to August 31st including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.