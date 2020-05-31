Governor Wolf discusses protests in Sunday press conference

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, the dome caps the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. It takes hundreds of millions of dollars a year for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to maintain what is one of the country’s largest legislative staffs, a small army with a voracious appetite for food, shelter, transportation, office supplies and computer equipment. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf gave an update to the steps Pennsylvania is taking in response to the protests occurring across the state.

“Every Pennsylvanian should speak out against violence and oppression, and the recent murder of George Floyd in Minnesota has rightfully outraged many of us. Pennsylvanians are joining together to speak out against this injustice, and make their voices heard, peacefully,” Governor Wolf said. “But yesterday was a challenging day for many cities in our commonwealth as these peaceful protests were co-opted by violence and looting. This is unacceptable.”

Governor Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration to provide all necessary assistance to municipalities as they respond to protests in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Governor Wolf also announced an expanded activation of the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center at PEMA, which authorizes PEMA to direct emergency operations in Allegheny, Dauphin and Philadelphia counties, allocating all resources and personnel as deemed necessary to cope with the situation.

“I urge everyone to be peaceful. I urge everyone to have respect for our communities and our neighbors. I urge all of us to continue to call out injustice. I don’t want to lose sight of why we are here. I want to again send my condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd, and everyone impacted by oppression, racism, and violence. Every day, in every corner of our society, we need to work at eliminating racism. That means we need to do our part to address racism – from the smallest thought to the biggest action – here in Pennsylvania, too,” Wolf said.