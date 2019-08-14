Governor Wolf discusses charter school reform during Poconos visit

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charter school reform was the topic of conversation during a visit by Governor Tom Wolf to the Poconos Tuesday.

The governor, who stopped by the Pocono Mountain West High School, is trying to reform the way public charter and cyber schools are funded, and make them more accountable for the money they receive. Right now, public schools pay tuition for any student who chooses to attend a charter or cyber school. Pocono Mountain alone spends about $8 million a year for the nearly 500 students who attend the charter schools.

The School Board revoked the charter of one school in 2010 due to improper use of school funds. Both the governor and education leaders want to see charter schools play by the same ethical rules and prevent taxpayer dollars from being wasted.

Governor Wolf said he will take executive action and hopes the State House and Senate can come to an agreement on a larger overhaul.

“As a superintendent who was able to bring forth a closure of a charter school that was not serving our children the way it should have been, to hear that this reform is going to be looked at closely by Harrisburg is very powerful,” Dr. Elizabeth Robison, Superintendent of Pocono Mountain School District said.