Governor Wolf continues to support Affordable Care Act

CHESTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf pressed on with the importance of protecting the Affordable Care Act and ensuring all Pennsylvanians have health insurance as flu season comes.

The governor was joined by local health care officials and elected representatives in Chester County Thursday. He emphasized the benefits of the Affordable Care Act, touching on ‘the old system’ that would be new again, if the ACA were to be pulled back.

“We had national healthcare in ‘the old world’. It was called the emergency room. It was the most inefficient and expensive part of our healthcare system, and it didn’t do a very good job because it was so crowded at the worst possible times. And it’s the reason why the United States, still does, have the highest healthcare rates of any developed nation in the world and less than average outcomes,” Governor Wolf said.

Wolf said the ACA provides health care to more than 1 million Pennsylvanians and in the time of COVID-19, protects the most vulnerable, like those with pre-existing conditions.