Governor Wolf calls for non-essential businesses to close in two more counties

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf is calling for two more southeastern Pennsylvania counties to shut down non-essential businesses.

Those counties are Chester and Bucks. They join Montgomery and Delaware Counties, which the governor had already urged mass closings.

“Essential infrastructure will stay open. That includes pharmacies, grocery stores, and also gas stations,” Governor Wolf said.

“What is most important for everyone in Pennsylvania is to stay calm. And stay home and stay safe,” PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The governor says his administration is taking these measures with the idea that this will slow the spread of coronavirus in the commonwealth.