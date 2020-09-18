Governor Wolf calls for additional hazard pay

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf Thursday called on the state general assembly to pass legislation to provide additional hazard pay for workers on the COVID-19 front lines.

Wolf says $50 million has already been paid out to front line workers in the form of hazard pay.

But he’s asking lawmakers to send an additional $225 million of Cares Act funds to support the hazard pay program.

“That amount would cover $3 an hour increase in pay for 208,000 front line workers all across the commonwealth. It would put more money into the hands of Pennsylvanians,” Governor Wolf said.

Governor Wolf says the hazard pay would help to compensate employees for the additional risks they’ve taken on while performing essential work.