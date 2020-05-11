Governor Wolf calls push to reopen against state orders “cowardly”

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In a press conference Monday, Governor Tom Wolf had strong words for the counties, politicians and businesses in Pennsylvania going against his phased reopening plan.

“These folks are choosing to desert in the face of the enemy, in the middle of a war,” said Wolf.

Wolf added that the politicians who support reopening before being ordered by the state are putting countless Pennsylvanians at risk. He went on to say that counties reopening ahead of state orders would lose discretionary funding from Pennsylvania.

“Other discretionary funding won’t go to counties that put us all at risk by operating illegally,” said Wolf.

Governor Wolf also called the act selfish and unsafe. He stressed the consequences of going against his orders.

“Politicians are caving in to the coronavirus and acting in a most cowardly way,” said Wolf.

Thirteen additional counties will move into the yellow phase of reopening this Friday.

We are working to get a response from leaders in Schuylkill County, who previously told Eyewitness News they would join those counties Friday, despite the fact that Schuylkill remains in the ‘red phase’ of the governor’s reopening plan.

Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) was among the first to respond to Governor Wolf’s statements to withhold funding and protections from counties and businesses.

“Trying to feed your family is not ‘cowardly.’ The vast majority of Pennsylvanians rely on their jobs to put food on the table and pay their bills. Because of Gov. Wolf’s prolonged shutdown order, nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians, or 26 percent of our state’s workforce, are unemployed, and overdose and suicide deaths are rising,” Keller said. “Despite what Gov. Wolf believes, Pennsylvania’s small business owners and workers are smart enough to operate safely and feed their families.”

“The only person who has surrendered to the virus is Gov. Wolf. By constantly moving the goalposts and not allowing Pennsylvanians the option of supporting themselves, he is denying Pennsylvanians their freedom, exacerbating the societal effects of this virus, and creating a situation where the cure is worse than the disease,” Keller added.