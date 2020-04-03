Governor Wolf asks Pennsylvanians to wear masks

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – During a press conference on Friday, Governor Tom Wolf recommended all Pennsylvanians wear masks when leaving the home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Two days ago, I amplified our social distancing efforts by instituting a statewide stay-at-home order, and today I am asking all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask any time they leave their houses,” Governor Wolf said. “Masks help prevent people from sharing illnesses. But, they don’t do a great job at keeping people from getting sick; and, they’re not foolproof, so it is critical that our first act is to ask ourselves if we really need to leave our house. If we don’t really, truly need to leave, then we shouldn’t.”

“Staying home is the most effective way to protect yourself and others against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “But, if you must go out because you are out of food or medication, then wearing a mask, or even a bandana across your nose and mouth, could be an extra layer of protection.”

Click here for guidance on universal masking and instructions on how to make your own mask using materials at home.