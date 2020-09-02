Governor Wolf announces spectators permitted at sporting events

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf’s office announced an updated policy allowing spectators at professional, collegiate, Pre-K to 12 school athletics, amateur sports and recreational sports.

“Spectators may attend sporting events, but count towards the statewide large gathering limitations (25 or fewer people indoors, 250 or fewer outdoors) and must follow the Universal Face Covering Order and social distancing guidance when arriving, attending, and departing the event,” the governor’s office said in the statement.

The guidance illustrated that coaches, athletes and spectators must wear masks or facial coverings unless outdoors and maintaining a distance of six feet apart.

“Athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings (i.e., swimming), but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. and anytime 6 feet of social distancing is not possible,” the guidance also stated.

