Governor Wolf announces plans to create Civilian Coronavirus Corps

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A public service initiative made up of civilian members will help support increased testing and contact tracing, Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

“Our highest priority remains protecting public health and safety, but we must also look ahead to see how we can address future needs. To reopen our economy to its maximum potential, we will need to boost our ability to contain this highly transmissible virus,” Wolf said in a statement. “The Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps will serve as a public service program that will expand our ability to conduct contact tracing and testing and mobilize Pennsylvanians to contain COVID-19.”

The civilian corps will work to partner with health agencies and legal organizations to expand testing, leverage resources, recruit experienced workers, and coordinate resources. In addition, the workforce aims to act as an opportunity for those that have been dislocated or left unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the work done by the task force aims to allow the government to respond to new cases and further mitigate the spread.

Read more about the Civilian Commonwealth Coronavirus Corps by clicking here.