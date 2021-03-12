Governor Wolf aims to phase out gas tax

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Is it time to say goodbye to the state’s gas tax? It’s what Governor Tom Wolf spells out in an executive order he signed Friday which aims to phase out the tax and find long-term solutions to PennDOT funding.

Pumping gas and watching those number go up is something just about every driver dreads. Especially when the price of gas is topping three dollars in many areas across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

“It’s bad because trucks use a lot of gas,” said Raymond Hummel.

“The politicians just want to keep raising the taxes and they think raising the taxes is the answer. It’s just not the answer,” said Joe Woznicki.

The state has the highest gas tax in the nation. But, Governor Wolf Tom Wolf signed an executive order forming a Transportation Revenue Options Commission to look into more efficient ways to fund Pennsylvania’s infrastructure.

“We have to look at other options and we at PennDOT have been talking about that for a long time and we’ve been really open and transparent about our concern there and we’re really just starting those efforts,” said Alexis Campbell, PennDOT’s Press Secretary.

Could this mean it’s time to say goodbye to the state’s gas tax?

“The gas isn’t going anywhere tomorrow. It’s going to be a process and take some time especially because we are so dependent on it at PennDOT for our highways and bridge funding. It’s can’t just disappear. No one is saying that’s what would happen,” said Campbell.

“I would love it. I think people would spend more money elsewhere like going on vacation or seeing their family. You know, if taxes went down I could buy more toys right,” said Kat Wika of Wilkes-Barre.

Increasing tolls or even adding new ones could be one of the resolutions formed by the commission because at the end of the day, the money has to come from somewhere.

The commission is set to have its first meeting by March 25 and make a submission to the governor by August 1.