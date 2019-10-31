Governor Signs Voter Reform Law

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Pennsylvania bill on voter reform was signed into law this morning.

Governor Tom Wolf signed SB 421, a voter reform bill that makes elections more convenient and accessible for voters.

The new law introduces a vote-by-mail option, an extended 50 day mail-in voting period, a permanent mail-in voter list, and more time to register to vote and submit ballots by mail. It also authorizes a 90-million-dollar bond to help counties fund the purchase of new voting systems with a paper trail.

The changes do not impact the November 5th, 2019 election.

The law takes effect for the April 2020 primary election.

According to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report in 2016, providing more days to register to vote and no-excuse mail-in ballots increased voter participation by more than four percent. That is nearly 250-thousand votes in Pennsylvania.