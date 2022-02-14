Governor candidate Dave White appears in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, Governor Tom Wolf is nearing his term limit which means the race for the governor seat is wide open.

The campaign for governor is again leading candidates to NEPA.

One of the candidates made a stop in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon and evening at Revello’s Pizza. The candidate is Dave White, a small heating and AC business owner with 85 employees.

White’s campaign motto is “Less Talk, More Action” that focuses on safer streets, lower taxes, better elections for all, parents back in charge in children’s education, expanding PA natural gas production, reduce the tax at the pump, investing more in police departments, and end sanctuary cities.

“It’s because I’m not a politician, I’m an outsider and a businessman, and that’s what’s going to win Pennsylvania and that’s what’s going to service residents as governor,” White said.

White left just before 6 p.m. to return to Delaware County.