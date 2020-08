WILKES-BARRE. LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf is expected to announce plans today to enhance security of vote by mail ballots in Pennsylvania.

The Governor will hold an afternoon news conference on Thursday to talk about his proposals.







Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick will have reaction to the proposals and check in with Luzerne County officials on what they think can be done to improve the current vote by mail process.