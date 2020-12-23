Gov Wolf devotes $145 million to support local businesses affected by pandemic

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf has announced that businesses that have been affected by the pandemic will receive support in the sum of $145 million.

The money will come from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund at the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and issued via grants.

In a released statement, Governor Wolf said “Our business owners and workers have been forced to make sacrifices because of COVID-19 and they need and deserve our support.”

The transfer of funds needs to acquire legislative authorization in order to expend the loaned money for the purpose of making grants to businesses.

Among the businesses most affected by the pandemic that could receive funding include gyms, bars, restaurants, and other venues.