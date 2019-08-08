Gov. Wolf, Sen. Casey Honor Victims, Call for Action on Federal and State Gun Legislation













HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) After the recent mass shootings, Governor Tom Wolf is calling on lawmakers to take action. U-S Senator Bob Casey and Governor Wolf held a rally at the state capitol in Harrisburg, on Wednesday night calling on lawmakers to pass gun legislation.

Members of the democratic house are asking the governor to call them back to work for a special session to tackle gun violence.

A spokesperson for the governor says he would be open to calling lawmakers back as long as there is a commitment to vote on reform.

He wants lawmakers to pursue bills that would result in universal background checks and a red flag law.

(Photo and Video from PINS and Governor’s Office)