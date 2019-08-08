Gov. Wolf, Sen. Casey Honor Victims, Call for Action on Federal and State Gun Legislation

Top Stories

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) After the recent mass shootings, Governor Tom Wolf is calling on lawmakers to take action. U-S Senator Bob Casey and Governor Wolf held a rally at the state capitol in Harrisburg, on Wednesday night calling on lawmakers to pass gun legislation.

 Members of the democratic house are asking the governor to call them back to work for a special session to tackle gun violence.

A spokesperson for the governor says he would be open to calling lawmakers back as long as there is a commitment to vote on reform.

He wants lawmakers to pursue bills that would result in universal background checks and a red flag law.

(Photo and Video from PINS and Governor’s Office)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos