Gov. Wolf says decision regarding students and masks should be left to school districts

(WBRE/WYOU) — The number of Pennsylvania counties with substantial community spread of COVID-19 is growing.

It raises the question should students be required to wear masks when they return to the classroom in the coming weeks.

Some school districts like Hanover Area are mandating that unvaccinated students wear masks amid a surge in COVID cases. While the CDC says no counties in our immediate region have “high” community spread, some of the larger ones like Lackawanna, Luzerne and Lycoming Counties have “substantial” spread along with all of the Poconos.

Governor Tom Wolf says the decision for student mask-wearing should be left to school districts.

“I think the CDC guidelines strongly recommend that schools do that, they’re not mandating it and neither am I,” Governor Wolf said.

While the mask mandate decision falls to Pennsylvania school districts, New Jersey announced Friday it’s requiring all K through 12 students wear masks regardless of vaccination status.