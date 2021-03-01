Gov. Wolf revises mitigation restrictions on events and out-of-state travel, effective immediately

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, the Justice Department sent letters to the governors of Pennsylvania and three other Democratic-led states, seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, actions that have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania’s coronavirus mitigation order has been revised and out-of-state travel restrictions have been lifted, Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday.

The Wolf administration stated in a press release, as cases continue to decline and the state’s vaccination plan is amplified, new mitigation revisions are eased on the mitigation order.

The revised mitigation efforts outlined include:

Maximum occupancy limits for indoor events to allow for 15% of maximum occupancy

Maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 20% of maximum occupancy

Eliminate out-of-state travel restrictions

In November, The Department of Health placed a travel order which required anyone over the age of 11, who visits Pennsylvania from another state, to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or place themselves in a travel quarantine for 14 days upon entering the state.

“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders,” Wolf said in a statement. “The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place. Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene are making a difference and need to continue even as we see more and more people fully vaccinated. We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”

The new revisions take place immediately.