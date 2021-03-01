Gov. Wolf revises mitigation restrictions on events and out-of-state travel, effective immediately

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania’s coronavirus mitigation order has been revised and out-of-state travel restrictions have been lifted, Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday.
The Wolf administration stated in a press release, as cases continue to decline and the state’s vaccination plan is amplified, new mitigation revisions are eased on the mitigation order.
The revised mitigation efforts outlined include:
- Maximum occupancy limits for indoor events to allow for 15% of maximum occupancy
- Maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 20% of maximum occupancy
- Eliminate out-of-state travel restrictions
In November, The Department of Health placed a travel order which required anyone over the age of 11, who visits Pennsylvania from another state, to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or place themselves in a travel quarantine for 14 days upon entering the state.
“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders,” Wolf said in a statement. “The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place. Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene are making a difference and need to continue even as we see more and more people fully vaccinated. We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”
The new revisions take place immediately.
