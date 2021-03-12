Gov. Wolf creates commission to seek funding for roads

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order establishing the Transportation Revenue Options Commission.

The commission will aim to find a more reliable solution to funding Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation, phasing out the gas tax.

“Pennsylvania is relying too much on outdated, unreliable funding methods, and the federal government hasn’t taken meaningful action in decades,” Wolf said. “Phasing out the burdensome gas tax, coupled with seeking long-term reliable funding solutions that will keep pace with our infrastructure needs, deserves a close examination.”

WBRE 28 WYOU 22 Eyewitness News Reporter Nicole Rogers will show you how this new commission plans to address long-term funding concerns tonight on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.