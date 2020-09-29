Gov. Wolf calls for protection of Affordable Care Act during pandemic

DOYLESTOWN, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by other officials from the commonwealth to call for protection of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) so it can continue to secure health care coverage for Pennsylvanians during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has demonstrated that when one person is unable to access necessary health care, that puts all of us at risk,” Gov. Wolf said. “During a pandemic when our nation is facing a highly contagious, airborne virus that spreads rapidly when people gather together, it is even more concerning that not all Pennsylvanians have access to health care coverage, especially for the most vulnerable, including those with pre-existing conditions who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19.”

More than 5 million Pennsylvanians with pre-existing health conditions could lose coverage if pending Trump-backed lawsuits repeal the ACA. While President Trump has said that he would not remove health care for those with pre-existing conditions.

Officials said COVID-19 threatens to become an pre-existing condition with the long-term effects health experts have warned of including damage to lungs, the heart, the kidneys, the brain, the immune system and the limbs.

House and Senate Democrats in the state’s general assembly have introduced a series of bills to preserve essential health benefits that require coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

“In the midst of uncertainty over whether the upcoming Supreme Court decision will remove a key component of the Affordable Care Act, we are also faced with a grim certainty,” Rep. Wendy Ullman said. “If the current Washington administration continues for four more years, the entire protective structure of the Affordable Care Act will be dismantled.”